K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $672,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

