K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $627.26 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.