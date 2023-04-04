K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 997 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $287,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

