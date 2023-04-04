Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,615.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 489,989 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

