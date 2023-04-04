K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EL opened at $246.79 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

