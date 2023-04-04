Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.