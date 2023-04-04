Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

