KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $398.99 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.75.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

