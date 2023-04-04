Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 205,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

