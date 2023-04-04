First American Trust FSB Sells 94 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $400.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.