First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First American Trust FSB cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.