Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 23,875 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

