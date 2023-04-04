Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

