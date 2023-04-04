Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

