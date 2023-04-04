Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

GIS opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

