Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

FANG opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

