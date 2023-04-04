SNS Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,993 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 457,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

