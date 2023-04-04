IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IAC were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,858,000 after purchasing an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 231,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of IAC opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

