Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,003,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

