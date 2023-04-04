SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
