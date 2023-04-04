Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,910 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

