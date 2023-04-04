Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

