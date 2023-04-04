Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,733 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 207.8% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $612,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.