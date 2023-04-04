Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $135.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.