Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

