ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

