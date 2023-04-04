Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.