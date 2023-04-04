Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $642.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.