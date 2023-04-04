iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWB opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $253.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

