Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

