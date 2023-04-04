Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,566 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

