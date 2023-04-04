Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $81.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

