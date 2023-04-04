Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

