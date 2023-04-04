Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

PM opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.