Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,636,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.