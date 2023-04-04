Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

