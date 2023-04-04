Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
