Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

