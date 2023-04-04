Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

