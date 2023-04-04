Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,872 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.