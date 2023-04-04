Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

