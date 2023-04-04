Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

EDV opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

