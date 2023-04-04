Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

