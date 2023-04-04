Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

BAB opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.68.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

