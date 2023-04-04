Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

