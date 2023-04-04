Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $135.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

