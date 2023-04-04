20,146 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

