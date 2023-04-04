Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $253.66. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

