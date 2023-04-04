Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,931 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

