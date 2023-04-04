Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

